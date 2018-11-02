Clear
Monster Mash Robotics at Rose-Hulman

Monster Mash Robotics at Rose

Posted: Thu Nov 01 20:14:43 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Nov 01 20:14:44 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

million dollars. october may be over...but the spirit of halloween lives on. at least for students at rose-hulman institute of technology. first year students participated in a monster mash challenge. students have been working on special robots for the past several weeks. the robots pick up monster figurines and placed them in storage vaults. tonight teams competed against each other to collect the most figurines. organizers say challenges like these serve several purposes. they allow students to apply lessons they've learned all while working together. [take sot outcue: what's coming upduration:0:12] "next quarter is a lot more coding based which is not my strong suit but it sounds like a lot of fun. but i do know there's a lot more projects ahead and i'm really excited about what's coming up." the robot's performance does not impact grades. congratulations to all of tonight's
