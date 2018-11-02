Speech to Text for Monster Mash Robotics at Rose-Hulman

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

million dollars. october may be over...but the spirit of halloween lives on. at least for students at rose-hulman institute of technology. first year students participated in a monster mash challenge. students have been working on special robots for the past several weeks. the robots pick up monster figurines and placed them in storage vaults. tonight teams competed against each other to collect the most figurines. organizers say challenges like these serve several purposes. they allow students to apply lessons they've learned all while working together. [take sot outcue: what's coming upduration:0:12] "next quarter is a lot more coding based which is not my strong suit but it sounds like a lot of fun. but i do know there's a lot more projects ahead and i'm really excited about what's coming up." the robot's performance does not impact grades. congratulations to all of tonight's