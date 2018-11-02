Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Bloomfield Pool Fundraiser

Bloomfield Pool Fundraiser

Posted: Thu Nov 01 20:13:10 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Nov 01 20:13:11 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Bloomfield Pool Fundraiser

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

site.. at "wthitv-dot-com". you can soon dance the night away while supporting some community fun! [take vo name: pool file] the town of bloomfield rebuilt its community pool. but there are still some items on the wish list to wrap up the project. there's a western stampede fundraiser happening next weekend to help with the cost. [take sot name: editor desktop from m lowe or in ftp<vincennes if deleted outcue: have a square-dancing great time. duration:0:07] we want to fill this place with your cowboy hats and your cowboy boots and have a square-dancing great time. the stampede is happening next saturday at the greene county fairgrounds. doors open at 5--30 p-m. there will be dinner and live entertainment. tickets are 10-dollars per person. for information about tickets.. head over to w-t-h-i t-v
Terre Haute
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 37°
Robinson
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 37°
Indianapolis
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 34°
Rockville
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 37°
Casey
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 36°
Brazil
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 37°
Marshall
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 37°
Cold NNW Wind
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Christians celebrate All Saints Day

Image

More rain in the forecast

Image

How was this year's harvest?

Image

ISU Basketball

Image

McGruff makes a stop in Sullivan County

Image

Monster Mash Robotics at Rose-Hulman

Image

Bloomfield Pool Fundraiser

Image

Salvation Army bell ringing campaign about to start

Image

The debate rages on for the Vigo County Jail location

Image

"An Evening With Hoosier Author, Phillip Gulley" Church of Christ in Linton Nov.4th 6pm

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high

${article.thumbnail.title}

Last chance to visit Pumpkin Works

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies