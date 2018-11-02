Speech to Text for Salvation Army bell ringing campaign about to start

get ready to hear the sound of "caring" ringing through the wabash valley. "the salvation army in terre haute" is getting ready for its annual "bell ringing campaign". starting november 16th.. volunteers will be out "ringing bells" and "collecting your donations". they continue "through december 24th". "your money" will help several of its programs. they include: "toys for tots" and "shop with a cop". "organizers say".. this is "a time honored tradition". they look forward to helping.. during "the season of giving". /////// [take sot incue: ".... outcue: we possibly can duration:0:07] 07:20:37,28 ""we just love being able to support the community here and whatever we can do, we just want to embrace it as much as we possible can." " /////// "organizers say".. they're "in serious need" of volunteers to be "bell ringers" this year. "if" you'd like to sign-up.. go directly to our web