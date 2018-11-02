Speech to Text for The debate rages on for the Vigo County Jail location

"do they need to have it rezoned or not?" some terre haute city council members say a legal battle with the county may be on the horizon. good evening and thanks for joining us. the debate over the location of a new vigo county jail rages on tonight. the terre haute city council discussed a resolution at tonight's meeting. one councilman says he wants to make it "crystal clear" he expects county commissioners to follow the same rules as everyone else. he says the county needs to request a rezoning of the former international paper property if county commissioners want to put a new jail there. news 10's heather good was at tonight's meeting. she joins us now in studio with the latest in the ongoing debate. terre haute city councilman todd nation says this issue really comes down to one question... do county commissioners need to have the i-p property rezoned -- or not? he says the answer is yes. [take pkg incue: "there shouldn't be..." outcue: "...anything else." duration:1:58] < lisa spence says, "there shouldn't be a problem because they've got someone who is willing to build next to it." terre haute resident lisa spence says the city and county should move forward -- together -- on building a new jail on the former international paper property... but elected leaders remain divided. the county owns the property -- but it is within city limits. county commissioners want to use it for a new jail and sheriff's office... but city councilmembers say the property is not currently zoned for that use and the county needs to request it be rezoned. city councilman todd nation explains there is a zoning classification specifically for jails. nation says, "to me, the idea that somehow that piece of the city code doesn't exist or shouldn't exist because the commissioners find it inconvenient i think that's ludicrous." nation and councilwoman martha crossen worked together on a resolution. they say the goal is to send county commissioners a message. that message is they expect the county to come forward with a rezoning request just like anyone else would. the city council tabled the resolution until next week. some council members say they want to hear from a third lawyer -- outside the city or county -- about who has the legal high ground. councilman azar says, "it may lead us into a legal battle with the county. i hate that because i don't like to city county and city against each other. i think we should work together, not against each other." crossen says, "if we as a body don't let the commissioners know that we expect them to follow our zoning ordinances and laws then we have failed our community and we have failed at our job. i can't imagine that there's an attorney's opinion in the world that could come forward in a week that would change my opinion of that fact." and the public is divided, too. while spence vocied support for the i-p property location... others say the space could be better used for anything else.> councilman nation say he does not think the i-p property is a "good fit" for the new jail. he would like to see efforts to put the jail in the same complex as the current jail... near the courthouse and city hall. back