Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Terre Haute Leadership Conference

Terre Haute Leadership Conference

Posted: Thu Nov 01 15:33:23 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Nov 01 15:33:23 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Terre Haute Leadership Conference

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

up new for you tonight at 6... a group is helping leaders find their potential to build a stronger community. "terre haute young leaders" and the "chamber of commerce" hosted a conference today. [take vo name: fix with color balance] several guest speakers shared their stories of leadership at the event. participants broke into groups. they discussed business and personal development. the goal was to explore how individuals play a larger role in the community. [take sot outcue: community ties for later on.duration:0:11] young professionals are really, we are the future of the community. and the future leadership of the community, so how can we get involved right now in order to build stronger community ties for later on. the chamber doesn't just work with established businesses. members also hope to build up young leaders. we've put contact information for the group at w-t-h-i t-v
Terre Haute
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 36°
Robinson
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 35°
Indianapolis
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 36°
Rockville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 36°
Casey
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 36°
Brazil
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 36°
Marshall
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 36°
Cold NNW Wind
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

"An Evening With Hoosier Author, Phillip Gulley" Church of Christ in Linton Nov.4th 6pm

Image

Hey Kevin 11-1-18

Image

Terre Haute Leadership Conference

Image

Tyler Layne

Image

Terre Haute fatal crash under investigation

Image

Police release identity of man that was killed in Vincennes chase

Image

Frost Warning vs Freeze Warning

Image

Rain and wind continue in the Wabash Valley

Image

Olney School Renovations

Image

Getting ready for No Shave November

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high

${article.thumbnail.title}

Last chance to visit Pumpkin Works

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley