Speech to Text for Tyler Layne

on and that we'll pay attention to.. saturday the northview volleyball team will play in the 3a state championship against new castle... the team will travel to muncie with a heavy heart! [take pkg outcue: for tyler duration:1:40] << the northview volleyball team knew they could win state this year, the lady knights sit just one win away from that goal. a lot of people expected us to make it this far, hard to live up to expectations but these girls really have. winning state has a whole new meaning for this group. this is bigger than us. wanted for us at beginning, but now doing it for him makes it so much more worth it. torrence is talking about her good friend and fellow classmate tyler layne seen here. he was tragically killed in a car accident on october 19th. think from moment we found out, rest of season was for him. no matter what happened on the court, the team always knew tyler was there to support them and they've missed seeing him in the stands the last few games.... i don't think he even knew volleyball rules, but he was going to be cheering the loudest. he was our biggest fan, dancing, yelling. anything he could to support us. whether its in practice or in games northview wants everyone to know they're supporting tyler, just like he did for them with these red........ four tyler shirts.... that's why we wear these shirts so everyone knows who we're doing it for. saturday this years northview team will take to the court one more time looking to finish off a dream for so many, including their late friend tyler layne! he's definitely going to be dancing and screaming his lungs off where ever he's at. he's going to be the reason we get it for him. he's in our hearts and minds. can't wait to play for him.