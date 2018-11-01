Speech to Text for Terre Haute fatal crash under investigation

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

for tomorrow afternoon. police are still trying to figure out what caused a deadly crash in terre haute. we just learned late this afternoon "rocky caddell" died in that crash. he's from bloomfield, indiana. the accident happened around 9 yesterday evening on 3rd and franklin streets. police say "caddell" was speeding and hit another car. his passenger is in critical condition. there are a lot