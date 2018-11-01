Speech to Text for Police release identity of man that was killed in Vincennes chase

a license. we have new information in a police chase that turned deadly yesterday near vincennes.. the knox county coroner has confirmed "joseph robinson" died. a preliminary report shows he died from multiple internal injuries. officers were following a car they believed was used in a crime. police say that car refused to stop. a passenger jumped out of the car at one point.. and was taken into custody. the chase ended in a crash near south 6th street and bandmill road near vincennes. an autopsy for "robinson" is scheduled