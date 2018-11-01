Speech to Text for Frost Warning vs Freeze Warning

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

when when "severe weather" threatens.. "the storm team" is "on alert" monitoring "all watches" and "warnings". this time of year.. you're hearing a lot "about frost" and "freeze". so, what's the difference? the storm team's.. "chris piper".. explains. ///////// [take pkg incue: cold weather is outcue: this cold season duration:1:05] < cold weather is settling in to the wabash valley. and, a new set of watches and warnings will be popping up. i'm here to tell you the difference between a few that we've already seen... frost and freezes. the first one we see is a frost advisory. with this, we'll see a minimum overnight low between 33 and 36 degrees. this also means patchy frost will be likely in some areas. the next is a freeze watch. when this is issued, we can expect to see widespread freezing in the next 24 to 36 hours. this also means the ground will start to harden up and freeze. finally, a freeze warning. this means significant, widespread freezing will occurr, and the overnight lows usually stay well below freezing. so during these watches and warnings, what should you do? anytime there is frost expected, you'll want to bring in any plants you may still have outside. if you can't bring in a plant, you can cover it up with a sheet or blanket. finally, if we have freezing temperatures, make sure to take care of your outsdoor pets. give them a warm place to sleep, or at the very least, bring them inside. now, these watches and warnings can happen in the fall, but we also see them in later spring. remembering these tips will keep you safe and warm this cold season. > //////// a simple..