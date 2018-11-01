Speech to Text for Rain and wind continue in the Wabash Valley

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

showers, mainly before 2am. steady temperature around 41. north northwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. chance of precipitation is 100%. new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible. friday mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. west northwest wind 3 to 5 mph. friday night mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. light and variable wind. tonight showers, mainly before 2am. steady temperature around 41. north northwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. chance of precipitation is 100%. new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible. friday mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. west northwest wind 3 to 5 mph. friday night mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. light and variable wind. tonight showers, mainly before 2am. steady temperature around 41. north northwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. chance of precipitation is 100%. new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible. friday mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. west northwest wind 3 to 5 mph. friday night mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. light and variable wind.