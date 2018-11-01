Clear
Olney School Renovations

Olney School Renovations

Posted: Thu Nov 01 14:28:45 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Nov 01 14:28:45 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Olney School Renovations

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

year.. folks earlier this earlier this year.. folks living "in richland county".. voted fo a "1"-percent "sales tax". "a tax".. where the money collected.. helps to pay "for high school renovations". news 10's bureau chief "gary brian".. tells us.. "in more detail".. how "the school" plans to use "those tax dollars". /////// /////// [take pkg outcue: stdduration:1:44] < "the high school here in richland county was built in the 1950's. the nearly seventy year old facility has now fallen behind. but thanks to a new project this old school is looking to get a new facelift." fall has arrived in the wabash valley. as the seasons change, so will the structure housing richland counties high school students. "this will be done in two phases. the first phase will be funded by the 1% sales tax. that again came out of the community engagement process." the first phase costs 14 million dollars. construction of new facilities is the first on the agenda. "we will be having a new auditorium. new music rooms. new auxillary gym. again out of the community engagement process we knew we needed more gym space." the project will also move the aging cafeteria from the basement to the main floor. additionally richland county's renovations will have a focus on safety. "i think back in the early fifties the idea of buildings fifties the idea of buildings was how many enterances can you have into a building just for convenience. and the thing is school safety wasn't an issue back in the fifties and unfortunately today it is." renovations will cut the high school's entrances down to one secure enterance. currently the school has more then thirty possibly entry ways. superintendent larry bussard says the school is still working on the final plans for renovations. he says they plan to keep students in the facility while it takes shape. "plans are coming together where we do not have to relocate our students. it'll be a little inconvenient at times. we'll have to be flexible. but everybody's focused on what it will look like when it's finished and it will definitely be worthy of our students of richland county." "at six oclock i'll tell you how you can voice your opinion about the new project. in richland county, gary brian news 10." > "rain" continues to fall. and from fall.
