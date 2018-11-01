Speech to Text for Getting ready for No Shave November

listen-up men! it's time to put away "those razors".. and let the beard growing begin. "no shave november" is upon us. but there's more to the tradition.. than just growing some facial hair. "no shave november".. has become a way to start the conversation "about men's health issues". many organizations across the wabash valley have jumped "on the awareness bandwagon".. including: "terre haute regional hospital". "hospital leaders say".. men tend "not' to get health screenings "like they should". //// [take sot outcue: family as wellduration:0 :13] /////// "men if you're out there, go get your health screenings. talk to your health care professionals.take advantage of the things that are out there in the system. cause it will ultimley lead to better health and better outcomes for you and hopefully your family as well." /////// our very own "storm team 10 chief meteorologist".. and "living chia pet".. "kevin orpurt" will once again stand behind this powerful cause.. and grow out his beard. to learn more about "no shave november".. and how to get involved and support men's health.. simply make a point to visit "w-t-h-i