Getting ready for winter energy assistance

Posted: Thu Nov 01 14:23:12 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Nov 01 14:23:12 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Getting ready for winter energy assistance

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

you. > as "the cold weather" makes its way into our lives.. many people in the wabash valley "are struggling to stay warm". news 10's "alia blackburn".. has more.. "on som relief" to help fuel local homes "this winter". /////// [take pkg outcue: back to youduration:1:08] <the "western indiana community action agency" says they've mailed out more than 4-thousand of these applications... that's just a glimpse of how valuable their energy assistance program is to wabash valley families. management says they have filing cabinets full of applications already... on top of that -- at least 10 to 12 households are facing disconnections right now. that's a lot to take in for just day one of the program. that's why organizers are doing things a little different -- and for you -- that means a shorter wait time when you come in. "if they are disconnected, or off, or have bulk fuel, they have to call and make an appointment. anybody that wants to just come in and do an application, they bring the application in..." along with your application -- you'll need to have several items with you to complete the process. we've listed some of them for you on your screen -- such as social security cards for you and others in your household -- a photo i-d- and income documentation. you can find the complete list of requirements -- and a link to the application -- on our website... w-t-h-i-t-v-dot-com. back to you.> /////////
