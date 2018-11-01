Speech to Text for Bridges Out of Poverty training

multiple internal injuries". "thousands in the wabash valley".. struggle "when it comes to poverty". its an issue.. that's easily recognized.. but difficult to solve. that's why "vermillion county groups" came together today. news 10's "garrett brown".. explains.. the goal behind this "2"-day program. /////// [take: lk lv pkg outcue: "...back to you."duration:1:11] < "15"-thousand "505" people live in vermillion county. nearly "21"-hundred receive snap benefits.. like food stamps. that's a staggering "13"-point-"4" percent. its a startling number that has many local organizations here starting the converstation to address the issue. they're taking part in a two day course called bridges out of poverty. it's put on with the help of purdue extension vermillion county. the goal is to provide inside information and helpful strategies to these organizations and businesses.. to in turn help their clients. many of those struggling with poverty. by doing so these organizations can go back to incorporate these new practices. it's not a overnight solution to this growing national problem. but they hope its a start to help those in need.. right in our own backyard. "but if our programs aren't tailored to deliver that the best way there are things we can do better to help the limited resource audience." coming up at the top of the hour.. i'll break down more on what this program is all about. you'll also hear from one of those taking the class.. hoping to help those in need. reporting in clinton, im news 10s garrett brown. back to