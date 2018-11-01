Clear

Local bus drivers collect donation for children killed at bus stop

Local bus drivers collect donation for children killed at bus stop

you. ////// "local school bus drivers" are feeling the impact.. of the "3"-siblings killed.. while boarding their school bus "in northern indiana" earlier this week. what's happened sends "a heartbreaking message".. and "a strong warning to drivers" news 10's "abby kirk".. explains.. what's unfolding "locally".. to remember the lives lost. this story's new for you now at "5"! ////// //////// [take pkg outcue: socduration:1:11] < *nat* "slow down...leave your house a couple extra minutes, pay attention." "tiffany haskett" was driving students to school...like she always does...when she found out the news on tuesday morning. "it made me sick." "three children" were killed while boarding a school bus in fulton county. a fourth child, unrelated, is currently in the hospital...suffering serious injuries. "it's not worth it taking a child's life, um, let alone three and almost four." three and almost four." as a bus driver, "haskett" says this one....hits close to home... "i've seen an accident almost happen. ya know? and it was like god spoke to me, because if not we are going to deal with this in our community." a harsh reminder to share the road safely with school buses.... "people on their phones, i've yelled at. i have seen people basically just not paying attention or not even caring. the vigo county school corporation has placed "black flags" on the front of school buses to honor the children in the accident.... "that's a child's life. and if you are a mother or a father.. you have to think about your child getting on that bus and loading that bus." in vigo county, abby kirk, news 10. > /////// "the vigo county school corporation" "is" collecting donations for the family. you can drop-off "cash" or, "check donations" at the vigo county school corporation "transportation office".. that' "on maple avenue". maple
