Clear

Terre Haute Shooting suspect arrested

Terre Haute Shooting suspect arrested

Posted: Thu Nov 01 14:14:14 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Nov 01 14:14:15 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Terre Haute Shooting suspect arrested

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"breaking "breaking3 news". "police say".. "the terre haute man".. who shot a woman in the head "halloween night" is behind bars. ///// good afternoon to you. i'm susan dinkel. it's monday, november 1st. we 1st told you about the shooting "last night". "police say".. "a domestic dispute" led to "1"-woman bein shot in the head. now.. "police" have their suspect "in custody"! news 10's "patrece dayton" joins us now "live" from our newsroom with video from today's search and capture. "patrece"... ////// let's first take you back to last night. the shooting happened at 37-42 east beulah avenue on terre haute's north side. police say a "42"-year-old woman was shot in the head in an apparent domestic dispute. police say the suspected shooter then took off. fast forward to around "1"- o'clock this afternoon. news 10 photographer "tony kassissieh" caught up with terre haute police, a-t-f agents and k-9 officers as they spotted the suspect. they found him in a wooded area just off of "brown avenue" they reportedly chased him down and captured him. now.. "46"-year-old "joshua kyle" is in the vigo county jail. sheriff greg ewing tells us.. a team effort paid off between the paid off between the city and the county. [take sot incue: ....our mission is the exact same as outcue: ....put the criminals behind bars duration:0:07] ..."our mission is the exact same as their mission....we want to keep the public safe and put the criminals behind bars..." kyle is now charged with attempted murder among other charges. the victim.. is amazingly o-k. she's in stable condition and sheriff ewing says she is alert and talking. reporting live in the newsroom, i'm patrece dayton back to
Terre Haute
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 38°
Robinson
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 37°
Indianapolis
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 37°
Rockville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 38°
Casey
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 33°
Brazil
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 38°
Marshall
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 38°
Cold NNW Wind
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin 11-1-18

Image

Terre Haute Leadership Conference

Image

Tyler Layne

Image

Terre Haute fatal crash under investigation

Image

Police release identity of man that was killed in Vincennes chase

Image

Frost Warning vs Freeze Warning

Image

Rain and wind continue in the Wabash Valley

Image

Olney School Renovations

Image

Getting ready for No Shave November

Image

Getting ready for winter energy assistance

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high

${article.thumbnail.title}

Last chance to visit Pumpkin Works

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley