Speech to Text for Terre Haute Shooting suspect arrested

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"breaking "breaking3 news". "police say".. "the terre haute man".. who shot a woman in the head "halloween night" is behind bars. ///// good afternoon to you. i'm susan dinkel. it's monday, november 1st. we 1st told you about the shooting "last night". "police say".. "a domestic dispute" led to "1"-woman bein shot in the head. now.. "police" have their suspect "in custody"! news 10's "patrece dayton" joins us now "live" from our newsroom with video from today's search and capture. "patrece"... ////// let's first take you back to last night. the shooting happened at 37-42 east beulah avenue on terre haute's north side. police say a "42"-year-old woman was shot in the head in an apparent domestic dispute. police say the suspected shooter then took off. fast forward to around "1"- o'clock this afternoon. news 10 photographer "tony kassissieh" caught up with terre haute police, a-t-f agents and k-9 officers as they spotted the suspect. they found him in a wooded area just off of "brown avenue" they reportedly chased him down and captured him. now.. "46"-year-old "joshua kyle" is in the vigo county jail. sheriff greg ewing tells us.. a team effort paid off between the paid off between the city and the county. [take sot incue: ....our mission is the exact same as outcue: ....put the criminals behind bars duration:0:07] ..."our mission is the exact same as their mission....we want to keep the public safe and put the criminals behind bars..." kyle is now charged with attempted murder among other charges. the victim.. is amazingly o-k. she's in stable condition and sheriff ewing says she is alert and talking. reporting live in the newsroom, i'm patrece dayton back to