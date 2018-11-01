Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Bicentennial
Campaign 2018
Donate To The Red Cross
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Make a Difference
Pros That Know
Pump Watch
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Clear
Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Bicentennial
Campaign 2018
Donate To The Red Cross
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Make a Difference
Pros That Know
Pump Watch
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Paul Davis and Fire Prevention Week
Paul Davis of Terre Haute
Posted: Thu Nov 01 12:31:36 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Nov 01 12:31:37 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold
Terre Haute
Overcast
45°
Hi: 47° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 37°
More Weather
Robinson
Overcast
45°
Hi: 46° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 38°
More Weather
Indianapolis
Overcast
45°
Hi: 45° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 38°
More Weather
Rockville
Overcast
45°
Hi: 45° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 37°
More Weather
Casey
Overcast
43°
Hi: 45° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 34°
More Weather
Brazil
Overcast
45°
Hi: 46° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 37°
More Weather
Marshall
Overcast
45°
Hi: 46° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 37°
More Weather
Widespread Rain Continues
Planner
Temps
Most Popular Stories
Woman suffers gunshot wound to the head, police search for suspect
Knox County police chase leaves one person dead
ARMED AND DANGEROUS: Police identify wanted man connected to Wednesday night shooting
Single vehicle crash in Terre Haute under investigation
Family announces plans to turn part of International Paper site into music venue
Officers receive a report of a needle found in trick or treating candy
Hundreds of pounds of cocaine and meth found at Vigo County weigh station, street value of over $5 million
Morning crash involves school bus and semi
Four years later, local parents still searching for answers after their daughter was killed
4th child stable after bus stop crash that killed 3 siblings
Latest Video
Rain and wind continue in the Wabash Valley
Olney School Renovations
Getting ready for No Shave November
Getting ready for winter energy assistance
Bridges Out of Poverty training
Local bus drivers collect donation for children killed at bus stop
Terre Haute Shooting suspect arrested
Paul Davis and Fire Prevention Week
"Protect the Precious" Terre Haute Fire Department Cooking Safety
Thursday Afternoon Weather
In Case You Missed It
Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate
Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil
Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting
Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida
Need for blood donations at all-time high
Last chance to visit Pumpkin Works
Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts
Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids
Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies
Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley