"Protect the Precious" Terre Haute Fire Department Cooking Safety

Cooking safety- the leading cause of fires in the kitchen is unattended cooking.

diana luther talks with jon swaner about "protect the precious", a reminder to make sure you have a working smoke detector. if you hear a chirping sound, the battery is low and needs replaced. if you need help checking or installing a smoke detector or want to donate to the smoke detector fund, contact the terre haute fire department at 244-2803. cooking safety - the leading cause of fires in the kitchen is unattended cooking. 1) stay in kitchen if you are frying, grilling, broiling or boiling. 2) keep all combustibles away from stove, paper towels, oven mitts, food packaging, etc. 3) keep pan handles turned in. 4) make a 3-foot kid free zone from stove.> break 4
