Thursday Afternoon Weather

Storm Team10

Posted: Thu Nov 01 09:33:20 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Nov 01 09:48:35 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

we'll get a few cloudy hours for the afternoon - but showers will make a come back for the drive home. rain sticks around through the night, with lows tonight sinking into the 30s. then, only a slight chance tomorrow morning, with some breaks in the clouds showing up by tomorrow afternoon. highs tomorrow at 52.
Terre Haute
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 40°
Robinson
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 37°
Indianapolis
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 36°
Rockville
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 40°
Casey
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 37°
Brazil
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 40°
Marshall
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 40°
Widespread Rain Continues
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

