Speech to Text for PACE offers assistance with health care open enrollment

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

getting through the health insurance process can be difficult and confusing. one group in vincennes is helping people figure things out. news 10 bureau chief gary brian explains how. [take pkg outcue: soc duration:1:50] < "thursday marks the first day for open enrollment for the health care marketplace. pace of vincennes is offering help to make sure you get the right coverage." linda obaseki has been in the health care field for more than 20 years. it's a field she loves. "i love helping people. and it's something i get to do every day at my job." obaseki is a navigator at pace of vincennes. in her position she helps people in need to navigate their way through insurance plans. "a lot of people find it really intimidating to get on the healthcare.gov for the marketplace. even something as simple as a e-mail address, we can help them set that up." pace helps people sign up for health insurance at no cost. "you put in your information. it pops up some plans. we can walk you through those. what your different plans are, how much they cost, what do they cover, do you see your doctor a lot, do you only go once a year. what's the best fit for you." the health care marketplace started in 20--13. since then pace has been serving a big need in this smaller community. "there's a lot of people who are working for minimum wage or maybe single people that are working that don't have the famalies. typically a larger family, you're going to qualify for those medicaid programs easier." for obaseki it is important to make a complicated process, easier. "to make it realize that health insurance in more affordable then maybe what they thought it was going to be." for more information on how you can get assistance head over to our website at wthitv.com and click on this story. in vincennes, gary brian news 10.>