"An Evening With Hoosier Author, Phillip Gulley" Church of Christ in Linton Nov.4th 6pm

Join us for a talk and q & a in our sanctuary, followed by a reception and book signing in the fellowship hall.

Posted: Thu Nov 01 06:27:00 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Nov 01 06:27:40 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

<jon talks with j.d. rose, senior pastor about "an evening with hoosier author, philip gulley". hoosier author, speaker, and quaker pastor philip gulley will be the guest of saron united church of christ in linton, indiana november 4, 2018 at 6:00 pm. join us for a talk and q & a in our sanctuary, followed by a reception and book signing in the fellowship hall. this is a free event. a love offering will be taken with proceeds benefiting saron youth mission trips. as author of over twenty books and a regular contributor to indianapolis monthly and the saturday evening post philip gulley has proven an entertaining and insightful voice. as a speaker throughout the country he is known for his storytelling and down to earth approach. come join us for this special evening of dialogue at saron ucc. 847-4911 spiritofsaron.org> police saya domestic
