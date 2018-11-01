Speech to Text for Police identify wanted man connected to Wednesday night shooting

new overnight - more information on a shooting on terre haute's north side. right now -- police are looking for the suspect -- who they say -- is "armed and dangerous". news 10's abby kirk is live to tell us how it all unfolded - and about the man police are looking for at this hour. jon and alia.... this is breaking news overnight. we "now" know the name and have a picture of the man who shot a woman in the head last night. it happened night. it happened at 37-42 east beulah avenue on terre haute's north side. ----- take a look at your screen. police are searching for "joshua kyle"....you see him right there. he is in connection to this shooting. officials say he is a "light-skinned black male, 5 feet 6 inches tall. he weighs about 150 pounds with hazel eyes. police are saying this man is considered "armed and dangerous". they say you should not approach him. but, if you see "kyle", police ask that you call 9-1-1- immediately. this is a story we will continue to follow for you as i get more information. for now, live in terre haute, i'm abby kirk,