All You Need to Know for Thursday

new overnight - more information on a shooting on terre haute's north side. right now -- police are looking for the suspect -- who they say -- is "armed and dangerous". news 10's abby kirk is live to tell us how it all unfolded - and about the man police are looking for at this hour. jon and alia.... this is breaking news overnight. we "now" know the name and have a picture of the man who shot a woman in the head last night. it happened at 37-42 east beulah avenue on terre haute's north side. take a look at your screen. police are searching for "joshua kyle"....you see him right there. he is in connection to this shooting. officials say he is a "light-skinned black male, 5 feet 6 inches tall. he weighs about 150 pounds with hazel eyes. police are saying this man is considered "armed and dangerous". they say you should not approach him. but, if you see "kyle", police ask that you call 9-1-1- immediately. this is a story we will continue to follow for you as i get more information. for now, live in terre haute, i'm abby kirk, news 10. //// robert bowers is now charged with 44 counts in connection with those deadly shootings at a synagogue in pennsyvlania. many of those counts are eligible for the death penalty. bowers is accused of opening fire on the tree of life synagogue on saturday. 11 people died. the u-s attorney in pittsburgh has started the process of seeking the death penalty. /// we're waiting to learn the identity of a man killed after a chase with police. it started around 2 yesterday afternoon in knox county. police say they spotted a vehicle that may have been used in a crime earlier in the day. that's when they tried to pull it over near 7th and busseron streets in vincennes. police say the driver refused to stop. a passenger escaped near 6th and willow streets. police took that person into custody. the vehicle later crashed near bandmill road and 6th street. the driver was thrown from the vehicle. //// parents -- check your kids halloween candy. the casey, illinois police department says it received a call from a parent saying they found a needle in candy their child received while trick or treating. if you find something suspicious -- contact police right away. //// the junior crime stoppers program kicks off today in vigo county. it's a collaboration between the vigo county schools and the sheriff's office. now you can report issues using the p-3 campus app. you can also submit video or pictures through it. the app allows you to anonymously report issues like bullying and suicide. all tips go to police and school leaders. /// a new vigo county jail and a new music venue could share the same property in terre haute. tim drake and his family want to start "the mill" on the former international paper land. his goal is to create an in and outdoor concert venue and event space. county commissioners say they look forward to the possibility of sharing the land. the project could cost about 1-and-a-half million dollars. organizers hope to make some movement by the beginning of the year.