Clear

ARMED AND DANGEROUS: Police identify wanted man connected to Wednesday night shooting

The Vigo County Sheriff's Office has released the name of a suspect wanted in connection to a Wednesday night shooting in Terre Haute.

Posted: Thu Nov 01 03:43:30 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Nov 01 03:43:30 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for ARMED AND DANGEROUS: Police identify wanted man connected to Wednesday night shooting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we're following breaking news from overnight on a shooting here in vigo county. new overnight -- the name and picture of the man police are looking for right now. if you can -- take a look at your screen. this is "joshua kyle". news 10's abby kirk has been following this story for us throughout the morning. she joins us live from the scene on terre haute's north side. abby, what have you learned about the incident and the suspect? jon and alia.... police say they believe it was some type of domestic disagreement that took place between two people. take a look at your screen. take a look two people. place between that took disagreement of domestic was some type of domestic disagreement that took place between two people. take a look at your screen. this is "joshua kyle." this is the man police say shot a 42-year-old woman in the head. the victim's father tells us he heard arguing and then heard gunshots... later....he found his own daughter laying on the floor. she is in regional hospital in terre haute this morning. her injuries are unknown at this hour. this is a story we will continue to follow for you as i get more information. a specific description of what the man police are looking for....coming up in the next 20 minutes. for now reporting in terre haute, abby kirk,
Terre Haute
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 38°
Robinson
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 36°
Indianapolis
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 38°
Rockville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 38°
Casey
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 38°
Brazil
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 38°
Marshall
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 38°
Widespread Rain Continues
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

ARMED AND DANGEROUS: Police identify wanted man connected to Wednesday night shooting

Image

Widespread showers. Cold, gusty NE wind. High: 48°

Image

Car crashes into Terre Haute utility pole

Image

Police investigate Vigo County Shooting

Image

Trick or Treat...what will the weather bring us?

Image

The Goodwill Rotary Club drive

Image

Drugs are Spooky event held in Terre Haute

Image

Truman House holding a fundraiser

Image

The future of the Vigo County Backpack Program

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high

${article.thumbnail.title}

Last chance to visit Pumpkin Works

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley