ARMED AND DANGEROUS: Police identify wanted man connected to Wednesday night shooting

we're following breaking news from overnight on a shooting here in vigo county. new overnight -- the name and picture of the man police are looking for right now. if you can -- take a look at your screen. this is "joshua kyle". news 10's abby kirk has been following this story for us throughout the morning. she joins us live from the scene on terre haute's north side. abby, what have you learned about the incident and the suspect? jon and alia.... police say they believe it was some type of domestic disagreement that took place between two people. take a look at your screen. this is "joshua kyle." this is the man police say shot a 42-year-old woman in the head. the victim's father tells us he heard arguing and then heard gunshots... later....he found his own daughter laying on the floor. she is in regional hospital in terre haute this morning. her injuries are unknown at this hour. this is a story we will continue to follow for you as i get more information. a specific description of what the man police are looking for....coming up in the next 20 minutes. for now reporting in terre haute, abby kirk,