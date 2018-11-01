Clear

Widespread showers. Cold, gusty NE wind. High: 48°

A cold front is making its exit from the area. This will keep widespread showers in the forecast through the day on Thursday.

Posted: Thu Nov 01 03:27:20 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Nov 01 03:33:49 PDT 2018

Speech to Text for Widespread showers. Cold, gusty NE wind. High: 48°

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

A cold front is making its exit from the area. This will keep widespread showers in the forecast through the day on Thursday. By Thursday evening, the activity will slow down and then the sky will generall begin to dry out through the overnight. We can't rule out a sprinkle Friday morning, but, the clouds should start to open up and let a little bit of sunshine peak through. Friday and Saturday both look to bring some sunshine, but rain returns by Sunday. Download our Alexa Skill now! Text alexa to 89031
Terre Haute
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 38°
Robinson
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 36°
Indianapolis
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 38°
Rockville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 38°
Casey
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 38°
Brazil
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 38°
Marshall
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 38°
Widespread Rain Continues
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

ARMED AND DANGEROUS: Police identify wanted man connected to Wednesday night shooting

Image

Widespread showers. Cold, gusty NE wind. High: 48°

Image

Car crashes into Terre Haute utility pole

Image

Police investigate Vigo County Shooting

Image

Trick or Treat...what will the weather bring us?

Image

The Goodwill Rotary Club drive

Image

Drugs are Spooky event held in Terre Haute

Image

Truman House holding a fundraiser

Image

The future of the Vigo County Backpack Program

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high

${article.thumbnail.title}

Last chance to visit Pumpkin Works

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley