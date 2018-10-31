Speech to Text for Car crashes into Terre Haute utility pole

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

news 10 is news 10 is following another developing at this hour. a car crashed into a utility pole. it happened near 3rd and washington streets in terre haute. the crash briefly knocked out power in the area. this resulted in police directing traffic. we're still working to find out more on the driver's condition.