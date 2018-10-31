Speech to Text for Police investigate Vigo County Shooting

news 10 news 10 continues to follow a breaking news story out of vigo county. that's where authorities are investigating a shooting. good evening and thanks for joining us. it's a story we first broke for you on news 10 on my fox 10. emergency crews took one person to terre haute regional hospital after a shooting. it happened in northern vigo county. news 10's sarah lehman is on the scene right now. she joins us now live with more on the investigation. patrece...rondrell... i'm live near beulah and fruitridge in vigo county. that's just north of the wigwam skating center. the vigo county sheriff's office told news 10 a woman was shot here earlier after a domestic dispute. at this time...there's no word on the victim's condition. news 10 did talk to the victim's father. he said he heard his daughter arguing with someone. he also said he heard gunshots. when he went to check on his daugther...the man says he found her laying on the floor. he then called police. the vigo county sheriff's office described the scene they walked into. [take sot outcue: ...a domestic argument." duration:0:23] < when deputies arrived here we did find a female that had been shot in the head. the suspect at this time fled prior to deputies arrival and we're actually looking for this individual now. we believe at this time, at this moment, that it was a domestic argument.> at this time the vigo county sheriff's office says it will not be releasing the name of the suspect nor the victim. again the search for the suspect continues tonight. reporting live in vigo county. sarah lehman, news 10.