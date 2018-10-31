Speech to Text for The Goodwill Rotary Club drive

others...depending on weather. the terre haute rotary club is asking you to donate for a good cause! the 71-st annual rotary goodwill drive is happening this weekend. organizers say the drive allows people to get rid of unwanted items.. but gives those in need the chance to get things like clothes.. at a discounted price. [take sot name: 00:32:05,27 outcue: it's a win win." duration:0:13] "these collection drives are critical to proivde work for goodwill employees. ultimately we sell that in a goodwill store providing opportunity to customers to get a more resonably priced clothing and house hold good so it's a win win." it's happening saturday at goodwill.. merchant's bank.. and baesler's market. you can drop off donations from 9