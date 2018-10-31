Clear

Drugs are Spooky event held in Terre Haute

Posted: Wed Oct 31 20:04:46 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Oct 31 20:04:47 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Drugs are Spooky event held in Terre Haute

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

3-thousand dollars. "mental health america of west central indiana" combined education with a little fun. the organization held a halloween bash. it was called drugs are spooky. the event stressed the importance of a drug free good time. families dressed up in their halloween best. they took part in trunk or treating, games and even a haunted house. organizers say this is just one of their many "circle of hope" events. [take sot outcue: of hope eventsduration:0:15] = "we just like to get the community involved. any event that we can bring that's free and promotes drug awareness and living that healthy lifestyle and provides hope for the community. that's our goal for the circle of hope events." mental health america of west central indiana
