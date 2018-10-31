Speech to Text for Truman House holding a fundraiser

higher. the second part of a vigo county jail study recently revealed a few recommendations. one of those suggestions involved offering an alternative to jail time. it's the goal of one facility in terre haute. it's called the truman house. the truman house is a recovery facility for men. it helps people deal with addiction. managers of the facility hope to open a new location. this would allow them to take on more people from their wait list. [take sot outcue: at the truman houseduration:0:11] "we demand a moral code at the truman house and an integrity that we expect them to go out into the community. and really take pride about the fact that they are a resident at the truman house. " to help with the goal of a new location, program runners are hosting a fundraiser. it takes place friday, november 2nd at the vigo county courthouse. it's from 10 am to 2 pm. there will be food for just five dollars. there's also a raffle with prizes totaling around