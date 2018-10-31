Clear

The future of the Vigo County Backpack Program

The future of the Vigo County Backpack Program

Posted: Wed Oct 31 19:42:53 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Oct 31 19:42:53 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for The future of the Vigo County Backpack Program

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

contact police right away. a program at vigo county schools helps thousands of children -- but the school is looking at changing it. it's a story we first brought you on news 10 at 5. the vigo county backpack program has helped thousands of students since it started years ago. it sends home packs of nutritional food to kids who might have a hard time getting those kinds of foods during the weekend or long breaks. but now... changes could be on the way for the program. news 10's sarah lehman has the story. [take pkg outcue: effect can do soduration:1:19] < every weekend...or extended holiday...kids line up...and grab a backpack. not their backpack though. this one is filled with healthy food and snacks and it's given to kids who might not have access to it while they're away from school. it's been going on for years...but this year. "we called a time out..." now, the school is looking at changing the program. "we tried to gather around some of the logistics of running the back pack program." they found that over the years the backpack program has grown and now cost about one hundred eighty thousand dollars a month to keep going. that helps around four thousand students each month! people in the community don't want to see the program leave. "i think it was fantastic" lisa phillips has two kids in vigo county schools...she first heard about the back program signing her daughter up for kindergarten and she loved the thought "they have parents who are working two and three jobs and still can't make ends meet they go home to empty homes and it's the least we can do is to help them have good decent nutrition." phillips says she was sad to hear they were stopping the program...she says it was a way to help others and that's something her family does often. "whenever we can like if there are fees we double up on the fees so somebody who isn't able to pay text book fees or something to the effect can do so." > the "time out" was only for the month of october. superintendent haworth says they
Terre Haute
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 51°
Robinson
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 50°
Indianapolis
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 50°
Rockville
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 51°
Casey
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 50°
Brazil
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 51°
Marshall
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 51°
More Rain
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Car crashes into Terre Haute utility pole

Image

Police investigate Vigo County Shooting

Image

Trick or Treat...what will the weather bring us?

Image

The Goodwill Rotary Club drive

Image

Drugs are Spooky event held in Terre Haute

Image

Truman House holding a fundraiser

Image

The future of the Vigo County Backpack Program

Image

Dangerous candy reported in Casey

Image

Dalton Laney

Image

Sullivan football

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high

${article.thumbnail.title}

Last chance to visit Pumpkin Works

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley