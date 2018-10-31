Clear

Dangerous candy reported in Casey

Dangerous candy reported in Casey

Posted: Wed Oct 31 19:39:18 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Oct 31 19:39:18 PDT 2018
Christopher Essex

released at this time. news 10 has a safety alert to pass along to you tonight. this comes after the casey, illinois police department issued a warning about needles in trick or treat candy. the department posted the warning on facebook. police say they received a call from a parent saying they found a needle in candy their child received while trick or treating. the post says this is their first and only report like this at this point. police warn parents to be on the look-out for candy that appears to be tampered with. if you find something suspicious,
