Speech to Text for Dalton Laney

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

welcome welcome welcome back.... former rockville star dalton laney has found a new home to pitch in college and its in the big ten.... how about this, laney has committed to iu.... he spent the last two years at indiana state, he took a redshirt in 2017 and last year he struggled on the mound, he just couldn't get innings.... laney transferred from isu to lincoln trail, he'll play for the statesmen in 2019....t hen head to the bloomington..... .he'll have two years of eligibility remaining with the hoosiers.... this summer he bounced back and was awesome during the terre haute rex championship season... the right-handed pitcher made nine starts for the rex, going three and one with a 3.42 era.... in 2015 laney helped guide