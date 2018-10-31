Speech to Text for North Central

we can do.>> it's hard to believe no sullivan county team has ever won a high school football sectional championship... both north central and sullivan will try to change that this friday.... north central will make their fourth straight sectional finals appearance when they play at west washington... the 1a, fourth-ranked t-birds are favored in this one.....its been no secret, since day one of this season many thought this could finally be the team to bring home a football sectional title at north central... head coach travis nolting says he doesn't think his players understand the magnitude of what it would mean if they win friday! [take sot outcue: coach and a player duration:0:19] < you win the sectional championship, you'll be immortal here. you'll be talked about for years and years to come. these guys will be telling their kids and grandkids about the good ole days. that will be something you tell them. memories create playing high school football. unforgettable as a