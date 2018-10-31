Speech to Text for Barr-Reeve volleyball

best.>> best.>> our other team that will be in action saturday at the volleyball state finals is barr-reeve.... the vikings will face pioneer in the 1a state finals in muncie at 11 am.... this territory is nothing new for the lady vikings program, this is the fifth time barr-reeve has made it to the state championship game.... many of the current the lady vikings watched barr-reeve win the 1a state title in 2013 and now they want to experience that same feeling! [take sot outcue: prove what we can do duration:0:15] <<remember being a fifth grader. rewatching that on tv of them going to state and winning it. dreaming of that time and its my turn. fnially my senior year we had one more chance. finally made it there. one more game to prove what