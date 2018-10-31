Clear

Northview volleyball

Lady Knights face New Castle in 3A state finals

Posted: Wed Oct 31 15:31:58 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Oct 31 15:31:59 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

very back.... welcome back.... for the very first time the wabash valley has two teams that have made the indiana high school volleyball state finals in the same year... northview is one of them...the lady knights were practicing this afternoon getting ready for saturday's 3a state championship match versus new castle that'll take place in muncie... northview making it this far is really no surprise, they've been ranked in the top five all season.... the lady knights finished as the 3a state runner-up in 2014, this group would like to take the final step and bring home the schools very first volleyball state championship.... [take sot outcue: hope we play our best duration:0:14] <<remember sitting in middle school watching that game. watching old sisters play. we just want the outcome they wanted. we want to show them how amazing it would be. i want that blue ring when i come home. want it to be a tough competitive game. hope we play our best.>>
