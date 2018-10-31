Speech to Text for One person killed after Knox County police chase

we're following breaking news out of vincennes tonight... a police pursit has ended in a deadly crash. we first told you about the situation at 5. within the last hour.. news 10 has learned what led up to the crash. bureau chief gary brian is live near the scene. he's been following what happened. gary.. what can you tell us? officers were following a car this afternoon. they believe it was used in a felony earlier in the day. police said the vehicle refused to stop. the chase started near 7th and busseron streets in vincennes. ultimately.. the pursuit ended in a crash near south 6th street road.. and bandmill road. the officer said the car left the road.. crashed.. and ended up in a creek. the driver was thrown from the vehicle. that person did not survive. police also say a passenger in the car jumped out at one point. officers took that person into custody. reporting live near vincennes.. gary brian.. news 10. police have