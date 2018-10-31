Speech to Text for Students take part in Red Ribbon Week

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

leaders. schools in the community are encouraging students to live a drug free life. it's part of "red ribbon week". students at west vigo middle school wrote essays for a contest. they wrote about the positive influences in their lives that keep them away from drugs. this year's essay winner was "brandon dailey". today-- the class celebrated the contest winner with a pizza party. [take sot name: 06:46:58,07 outcue: go the right way." duration:0:11] "i hope that they take away from this that they have a lot people they can turn to to help guide them. and that as a community as a whole we can get back behind these kids and try to help them go the right way." the sixth grader says he wrote his essay to encourage everyone to stay away from drugs.