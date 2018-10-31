Speech to Text for Junior Crime Stoppers launches on Thursday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

there's a new way for you to improve the safety of your kids at school. and that's all with the use of your phone. "junior crime stoppers" is a collaboration between the vigo county schools and the sheriff's office. starting tomorrow -- you'll be able to report issues by text. you can also submit video or pictures to "p-3 campus." the app allows you to anonymously report issues like bullying. all tips go to police and school