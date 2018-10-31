Speech to Text for Four years later, local parents look for their answers in their daughter's death

charges. while others are out celebrating halloween, a terre haute couple will mark a tragic anniversary. four years ago today, kaylyn whitaker died. her death has since been ruled a homicide. new tonight at 6... jon swaner takes us on her family's search for answers. [take pkg outcue: soc duration:2:30] < four years ago, dave whitaker and leslie roberts got the news no parents ever want to get. "we had two police officers come to our door, and we were informed our daughter was deceased." "i was sick. i fell to the floor, had to be picked up by an officer who was there." "nobody knew what happened. it was just a bad night." whitaker's family said she had a boyfriend at the time she died. in fact, her family told me she died in his house while they were there alone. according to the whitaker's -- the boyfriend's mother said kaylyn shot herself. jon - "did you believe it was suicide?" dad - "no." mom - "oh no... not kaylyn." "but later on, the investigators told us that.. that they agreed that this is a homicide case." that ruling didn't come until nearly a year after whitaker died, which put investigators one year behind in their efforts to find her killer. jon - "do 'you' believe he's a suspect?" dad - "yes." mom - "absolutely." "there are no witnesses. we don't know what his story is. they haven't told us. all we do know is they were the only two at the house. so, if it's not suicide, then it has to be homicide." illinois state police called in some experts, including a woman from oklahoma, who made an animated video showing whitaker was murdered. "we've been told by the investigators that this video will show it all. it will show everything, and a jury needs to see this." the problem is... no jury has seen it... and no charges have been filed. so we went looking for answers. we've made repeated calls to the illinois state police, the clark county state's attorney... even illinois appellate prosecutors. no one has returned our calls. "oh the waiting.. it's just awful. i mean it's been four years now, and i feel like kaylyn's death is being brushed under the rug and that nobody cares about my daughter. she was somebody... we loved her very much. she was our baby girl." her parents came to us hoping to get the story out about their daughter.. hoping someone, somewhere has the information investigators need to bring whitaker's killer to justice. "we want closure. we want peace. we want prosecution in my daughter's death." in terre haute, i'm jon swaner, news 10.> //////// again... again... police have not released any information to us about suspects in this case. if you have any information, call illinois state police or the