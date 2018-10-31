Clear

The ISU Community Garden has closed for the season

Posted: Wed Oct 31 14:45:22 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Oct 31 14:45:22 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

"the weather roller coaster".. across the wabash valley this year.. has put a damper "on local gardens". and that includes "the community garden" on the campus of indiana state university. and that's where we find the storm team's "chris piper". "chris".. what can you tell us? ////// susie.. the i-s-u community garden has become a huge part of our community. many people go there to grow their own gardens, when they may not have space for their own plots at home. today i talked with "patti weaver". she's the garden manager and long-time gardener. she says while the overall season was pretty good, it was a few weeks late.. which made for a rocky start. ////// [take sot incue: because that totally outcue: out the door duration:0:13] //////// "because that totally took away spring gardening. spring gardening is potatoes and lettuce, just wiped those crops right out the door." ///////// now coming up at six, i'll have more on what the fall season has been like, along with what some of the hopes are.. for next year. "news 10 first at five" will
