Clear

Drizzle, fog, and rain - a truly Halloween forecast

Drizzle, fog, and rain - a truly Halloween forecast

Posted: Wed Oct 31 14:43:30 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Oct 31 14:43:30 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Drizzle, fog, and rain - a truly Halloween forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

likely, tonight tonight showers likely, mainly after 2am. cloudy, with a low around 46. north northeast wind 7 to 9 mph. chance of precipitation is 70%. new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. thursday showers. high near 49. north northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. chance of precipitation is 100%. new precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible. thursday night showers likely, mainly before 2am. cloudy, with a low around 40. north wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. chance of precipitation is 70%. new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible. tonight showers likely, mainly after 2am. cloudy, with a low around 46. north northeast wind 7 to 9 mph. chance of precipitation is 70%. new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. thursday showers. high near 49. north northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. chance of precipitation is 100%. new precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an and three quarters of an inch possible. thursday night showers likely, mainly before 2am. cloudy, with a low around 40. north wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. chance of precipitation is 70%. new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch
Terre Haute
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 52°
Robinson
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 52°
Indianapolis
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 52°
Rockville
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 52°
Casey
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 52°
Brazil
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 52°
Marshall
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 52°
More Rain
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sullivan football

Image

North Central

Image

Barr-Reeve volleyball

Image

Northview volleyball

Image

One person killed after Knox County police chase

Image

Students take part in Red Ribbon Week

Image

Junior Crime Stoppers launches on Thursday

Image

Four years later, local parents look for their answers in their daughter's death

Image

The ISU Community Garden has closed for the season

Image

Drizzle, fog, and rain - a truly Halloween forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high

${article.thumbnail.title}

Last chance to visit Pumpkin Works

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley