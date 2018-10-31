Speech to Text for Vigo County Bicentennial: Families that call the county home

"200"-years "200"-years and counting. we continue celebrating "vigo county's bicentennial" with a critical piece of the puzzle. "the families" that call the county home. news 10's "kevin orpurt" and "garrett brown" visited prairie creek township. while there.. they met one of the county's "original families". /////// //////// [take pkg incue: "fred wilson... outcue: soc duration:1:45] < fred wilson junior among the fields of southern vigo county lives. he has farmed for most of his life. but he's not the only member of his family to do so. "we settled here in 1916 which is kind of a rarity to be in the same spot. my father, grandfather and great grandfather were all medical doctors." wilson is part of a local family as old as the county itself. that's why preserving local history is so important to him. wilson has gone as far as changing the name of one county road to reflect the events that shaped their county. "when they settled they were always fighting with these indians and so were these five houses were kind of located and the village came to be known as battle row indiana." another passion of wilson is preserving history. it's a collection of many things that played some role in vigo county. it ranges from civil war weapons, to covered wagons and memorable pieces from local schools. but one of his biggest pieces is this brick road. to some they may see a normal path. however, these bricks used to be parts of roads in terre haute. "women, men were out there placing bricks on the road so you could have a nice road to drive on. it was an important point in history." it's a history that many take for granted. but wilson knows that without it he would not be where he is today. "i guess the most important thing is history is important. it had a big impact on your life, good or bad the things that we have to today and how we evolved into a society that we are." a society that has a strong and promising future. in terre haute with kevin orpurt, garrett brown news 10.> //////// "next month".. another vigo county township will