A music venue at the International Paper property?

Posted: Wed Oct 31 14:39:10 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Oct 31 14:39:10 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

the hour. "new plans" are in the works.. to draw-in thousands "to vigo county". that's with the proposal "of a new venue". news 10s "alia blackburn" explains.. what could be in store.. and why.. it's already bringing excitement to the county. this is new for you at "5". ///////// [take pkg incue: "the former... outcue: back to you." duration:1:43] /////// < the former international paper site property site has been the site of controversy as of late, but plans are in the works to share the space with something a little more promising. "we just really want to take what's here, kind of clean it up, make it look nice." a 5-year-old dream -- could become a reality for tim drake... co-owner of what he hopes to call "the mill"... he says plans are in the works to transform part of the international paper site into a permanent home for music. "we're looking for probably 10 to 15 major shows out back, 4,000, 5,000 person shows... inside it's going to be about a 500 person venue." the goal is to make it an in and outdoor concert venue and event space.. drake estimates it'll take about a million and a half dollars to get up and running... but in the meantime -- excitement is building especially from county commissioners. "this area, there's going to be someone that's going to be interested in this piece no matter what goes on the other side." as many of you know already... county leaders are eyeing the property for the new jail. commissioner judy anderson says sharing the land would not interfere with the facility or its plans... in fact -- she says -- it'd actually help add to it... "with what we paid for it and the use that we're going to use, having an income to help generate some revenue is going to be awesome." being neighbors to a new jail is an idea -- drake says he doesn't mind... he's excited to preserve this space and its history -- while adding something new community. "we're expecting probably a 150- thousand people a year once we get up and running to bring this here, we're just a few blocks away from restaurants, hotels, 70 and 41 the intersection right there... so we hope to kind of build upon that and i think that will trickle throughout the whole community." now plans are still in the beginning stages... and organizers tell me nothing is set in stone, but organizers tell me they hope to make some movement by the beginning of 20-19.... in vigo county... alia blackburn... back to you.> //////////
