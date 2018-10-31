Speech to Text for How to watch out for sex offenders while trick or treating

it's "halloween".. and children all over the wabash valley.. are gearing-up for a night "of trick-or-treating". and while it's the last thing parents want to think about.. it's "a dark reality".. that "police say".. every paren should know. news 10's.. "abby kirk".. walks us through "a tool".. tha can tell you exactly where "sex offenders" are located. that's today's "top safety alert headline". [take pkg outcue: socduration:1:13] < *nat* halloween is tonight.... *nat* narr) you may be putting together last minute costumes.. but there's something else to think about. *nat* officials say you should put some extra planning into the route you take for "trick or treating." "i don't think about that when i think of halloween. but, i know it is an existing problem though." an online tool helps track sex offenders. *nat* bernie berns is with the sheriff's department. he reguarly updates vigo county's sex offender registry. *nat* using our news 10 station address, the map shows "10" offenders within the area. and, when you click on the dot, it will show you a picture, exact address, and their offenses. "it's important that you look at the registry and you get familiar with your own neighborhood." an important tool, burns says more people should take advantage of....to have a safe holiday. "it's important as a parent, that you know what houses to avoid and what houses to try to avoid before going up and knocking on the door." "making sure that their daughters, nieces, friends and younger kids are with someone that can protect them and everything like that." in terre haute, abby kirk, news 10. > ////// "if" you want to check-out "this interactive map for yourself".. we've linked you to it on our website "at w-t-h-i