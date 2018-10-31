Speech to Text for ISU's Present and Terre Haute's Mayor hold meeting over homecoming

air and online. this year's homecoming "for indiana state university".. is being remembered "for violence" "instead of school spirit". now "university" and "city leaders" are coming together.. to restore the event's "positive nature". news 10's.. "lacey clifton" is "live" off of wabash avenue in terre haute.. with more.. on their efforts. "lacey"... ///////// [take live name: lacey live] i'm here at 16th and wabash in terre haute. the infamous "walk," has many venues for drinking. it tracks right through here. along the route are many businesses. each year, places like medusa's hair salon watch the walk unfold. but now leaders are looking to calm the chaos. //////// [take pkg incue: -nat-"can you hear... outcue: ...on your own." duration:1:25] <*nat "can you hear that? music happy homecoming isu!" that's neil ward, the owner of medusa's hair salon in terre haute. he's not complaining, but when he stopped by his business during isu's homecoming, he was greeted with thumping music. "it always seems like they're having a good time walking down the street and everything, but i've never really witnessed any kinds of fights personally. but obviously i know that that happens." terre haute police called this year's celebration the most violent they'd seen in years. that's why city and university leaders are working on a game plan for next year. "in preparation for next year with an intention to have the type of event here in the community that we're all proud of. and what we all want to feel is safe, and enjoyable." isu president deborah curtis says a panel of roughly 40 people came together to discuss this year's issues with safety and more. this includes mayor duke bennett, who hopes that city rules can have a positive impact in 2019. "it'll be making sure that our ordinances applies to the events along the way and from a law enforcement perspective that we're staged in the right places." and if you ask ward, he's got his own ideas about how to "slow the roll" of the walk. "make it more of a timed event. kind of like, 'the walk is from this time to this time.' if you're not done walking, then you're on your own."> /////// [take live name: lacey live] coming-up "on news 10 at 6".. we'll talk about what officials think... may've led to this year's "violence" at the end of homecoming week. reporting live-- lacey clifton-- news 10.