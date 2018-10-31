Speech to Text for Suspect in massive drug bust awaits formal charges

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

cleaned-up that crash scene. "the suspect".. in a massive drug bust.. is now awaiting "formal charges". "police" arrested "rav-ninder sing kaler" yesterday. [take vo name: drugs only.. no mug] "220"-pounds "of cocaine".. and "70"-pounds "of methamphetamine" were found in kaler's trailer. the discovery happened at the interstate-"70" "weigh station" near the state line. "court documents state".. "a trooper" was doing "a compliance inspection". "the trooper said".. "the log book" contained "false entries".. and "the shipment" was "late for delivery". he asked for consent to search the trailer.. and that's when the drugs were found. "prosecutors" are determining.. "if" state.. or, "federal charges" are appropriate.