Morning crash involves school bus and semi

an story this our top story this midday, an accident involving a vigo county school bus and a semi held up the morning commute on terre haute's northside. it happened in the area of fruitridge avenue and fort harrison road about 7 o'clock this morning. terre haute police say the semi driver turned in front of the bus, causing the crash. the crash also involved a pickup truck. the school corporation just released a statement on what happened. it says students on the bus were evaluted for minior injuries at the site of the crash. they're all okay. the bus driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.