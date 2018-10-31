Clear

Trick-or-treating? Track sex offenders in your area

Children are getting ready to trick or treat. Police are urging you to know who all lives in your neighborhood. And, it's important to note that sex offenders could be on your Halloween route.

Posted: Wed Oct 31 07:13:44 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Oct 31 07:13:44 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

41. children are getting ready to trick or treat tonight. police are urging you to know who all lives in your neighborhood. and.. it's important to note that "sex offenders" could be on your halloween route. news 10's abby kirk is live in terre haute. she walks us through a tool that can tell you exactly where "offenders" are located. ya, alia, jon...it's not something any parent wants to think about...right? but, it's a reality. officials tell me it's important to take the extra step to stay safe. < *nat* halloween is tonight.... *nat* narr) you may be putting together last minute costumes.. but there's something else to think about. *nat* officials say you should put some extra planning into the route you take for "trick or treating." "i don't think about that when i think of halloween. but, i know it is an existing problem though." an online tool helps track sex offenders. *nat* bernie berns is with the sheriff's department. he reguarly updates vigo county's sex offender registry. *nat* using our news 10 station address, the map shows "10" offenders within the area. and, when you click on the dot, it will show you a picture, exact address, and their offenses. "it's important that you look at the registry and you get familiar with your own neighborhood." an important tool, burns says more people should take advantage of....to have a safe holiday. "it's important as a parent, that you know what houses to avoid and what houses to try to avoid before going up and knocking on the door." "making sure that their daughters, nieces, friends and younger kids are with someone that can protect them and everything like that." > if you want to check out this map for yourself, we will have a link on our website at w-t-h-i tv dot com. reporting live in terre haute, abby kirk, news 10.
