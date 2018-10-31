Clear

Great Amazing Race, Gideon Fields 400 Strawberry Road Rockville, IN.

The Great Amazing Race in Rockville Saturday 11am & 1:30pm start times.

jon talks with brandi vandivier about the great amazing race in rockville saturday 11:00 am & 1:30 pm start times location: gideon fields, 400 west strawberry rd, rockville in $49.99/team it's all about teamwork! modeled after the tv show, the great amazing race is a fun adventure race in which 2 person teams race around a cross country course completing a variety of fun-filled tasks. each tasks requires the cooperation of both teammates in order to complete. how well you work together with is the most important skill to winning the race. walk, jog or run - and be prepared to get a little dirty & wet. it's way more fun than a 5k race! waves begin
